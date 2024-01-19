Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLX. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $21.72 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.04%.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 88,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

