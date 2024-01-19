SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.16. SmartRent shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 326,748 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

SmartRent Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $658.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 632.74 and a beta of 2.07.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. SmartRent’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent

In other news, Director Bruce C. Strohm acquired 41,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $117,274.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,298.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SmartRent by 693.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SmartRent during the second quarter worth $26,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartRent during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in SmartRent by 46.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

