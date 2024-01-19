Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

