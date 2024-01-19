Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.25. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $228.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

