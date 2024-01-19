Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Buys 248 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.88.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $212.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,315,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

