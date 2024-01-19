Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Buys 791 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,888,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.89. The company had a trading volume of 709,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $138.06.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

