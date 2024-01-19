Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $21,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.11. The company had a trading volume of 677,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,720. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.06. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

