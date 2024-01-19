Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.46. The stock had a trading volume of 232,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,226. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

