Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $18.14 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.6% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $109.68. 3,186,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497,207. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.79. The company has a market capitalization of $301.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

