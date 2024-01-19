Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $8.19 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after buying an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after buying an additional 1,475,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after buying an additional 508,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $86.03. 1,325,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,007. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

