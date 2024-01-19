Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $8.76 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $121.78. The stock had a trading volume of 439,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,218. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.