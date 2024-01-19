Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 827 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. 1,179,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,521. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

