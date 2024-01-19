Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.39. 495,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,936. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The stock has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.