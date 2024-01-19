Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after buying an additional 903,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after buying an additional 492,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.31. 2,466,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,208. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $170.67. The stock has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.38.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

