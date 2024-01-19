Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,695 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 997,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,311. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.30. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

