Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 3,043 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Sonoco Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 74,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

