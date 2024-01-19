Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 525 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,631,000 after acquiring an additional 87,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cognex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after acquiring an additional 151,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after acquiring an additional 526,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

Cognex stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.85. 140,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cognex

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.