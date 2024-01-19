Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.