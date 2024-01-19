Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 20th.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSBK opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Southern States Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Southern States Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SSBK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 295,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 506.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 103,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 86,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Southern States Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.