Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) to Release Earnings on Saturday

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Saturday, January 20th.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 25.27%.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 157,987 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 127,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Southern States Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

