Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CFO Christopher W. Hall Sells 3,843 Shares

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $84,891.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 307,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,829.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SOVO opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.06.
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
