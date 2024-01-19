SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.73

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 28952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364,449 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,236,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,514,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,481,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,846,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 451.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 152,112 shares during the period.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

