SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,164,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,497,668 shares.The stock last traded at $46.25 and had previously closed at $46.45.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 98,894.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,956,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,424,000 after acquiring an additional 27,927,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,143,000 after acquiring an additional 791,030 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,840 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,290,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,316,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,430,000 after purchasing an additional 257,657 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.