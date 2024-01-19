SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,075,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.83. 170,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,138. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.23.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

