Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $620.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $20,849,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 215.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $10,819,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

