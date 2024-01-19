Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.93. 181,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,988. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,819.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,300 shares of company stock worth $4,595,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $275,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.