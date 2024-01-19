STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stake Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of STAG Industrial worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 446.2% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 531,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 434,194 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 684.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,049 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 321.4% during the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 50,552 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

