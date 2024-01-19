Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

SBUX stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

