Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SCM opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.24 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.