StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.52

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 56069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

StepStone Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group LP will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

