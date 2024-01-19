STERIS’ Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STERIS’ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for STERIS’’s FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get STERIS’ alerts:

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$255.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$251.90 million.

STERIS’ Stock Performance

STERIS’ Company Profile

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.