Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 44,007 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 179% compared to the average volume of 15,786 call options.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.67 and a 200-day moving average of $150.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $349.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

