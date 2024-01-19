StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

