StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the utilities provider's stock.

Consolidated Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CNSL opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.79.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,269,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,442,000 after buying an additional 128,005 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 55.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 32.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Articles

