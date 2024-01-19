StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DM opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $195.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%. The business had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

