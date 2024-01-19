StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of DM opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $195.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.65.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%. The business had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Desktop Metal
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What does consumer price index measure?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.