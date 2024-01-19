StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

Leju stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. Leju has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Get Leju alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

