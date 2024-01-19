StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGEN. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.00.

SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Tuesday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.61.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

