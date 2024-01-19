StockNews.com Downgrades Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Hold

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITIC

Investors Title Stock Performance

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.27 and a 200 day moving average of $150.52. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $127.71 and a fifty-two week high of $167.84.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Investors Title by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Investors Title by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Investors Title by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Investors Title by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Investors Title by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.