StockNews.com Downgrades Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) to Buy

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 3.5 %

SGC stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $222.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $136.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.43 million. Research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

