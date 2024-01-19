StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LARK opened at $20.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

In other news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,673.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $110,663 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

