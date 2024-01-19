Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Update

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

INN opened at $6.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $693.89 million, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

