SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.74

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 1820629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

Get SunPower alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPWR

SunPower Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.