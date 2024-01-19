Symbol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $166.40 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $166.40 million and approximately $746,178.97 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Symbol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,296,762,340 coins and its circulating supply is 5,857,084,047 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.