Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 15.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 275,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Synopsys by 6.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 21.6% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $494.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.89 and a 1-year high of $573.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $528.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.63.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.