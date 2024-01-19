T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $164.74

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $164.74 and last traded at $164.63, with a volume of 1755095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.21. The firm has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,552,042 shares of company stock worth $250,200,410. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

