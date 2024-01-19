Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Target were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.36.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

