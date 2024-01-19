TC Energy Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.26. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

NYSE:TRP opened at $38.75 on Friday. TC Energy has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of -645.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 57,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,683.33%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

