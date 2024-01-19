Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.30.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,298. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

