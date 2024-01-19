Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$71.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.12.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
