Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of TS opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 23.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 196,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantechnicon Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 605,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Articles

